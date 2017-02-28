‘Bachelor’ Castoff Joining ‘Bachelor In Paradise’?: I Have ‘Mixed Feelings’ About It

Image Courtesy of ABC

Nooo!!! We’re still in shock that Nick Viall sent home such a stunner Feb. 27 on the eve of his Fantasy Suite dates. The eliminated beauty shared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ that it has left her with mixed feelings about trying to find love again on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ (MAJOR spoiler ahead).

How did this happen?! Corinne Olympios, 24, has been trying to sleep with Nick Viall, 36, all season long on The Bachelor and just when we thought they would finally get the chance to hook up, he eliminated her during his Feb. 27 rose ceremony! Apparently her “platinum vagine” wasn’t enough to keep the blonde around, and now she’s telling Jimmy Kimmel that after all the heartbreak, she might turn down a chance to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

The host excitedly asked her when she was going to start filming that show and she shot him down hard, telling him, “I wasn’t even invited yet. I don’t know if I would want to go.” WHAT?! Corinne has made for the best TV during season 21 and we can’t wait to see what would happen if she ended up searching for love again with other series cast-offs. Jimmy told her, “I’m inviting you if no one has. Of course you’re invited, you’re the best one on the show! You have to be invited.”

Corinne genuinely seemed like she wasn’t into the idea. She didn’t look at all excited about the prospect and shrugged off the notion. “I don’t know, it’s to early to tell. I have mixed feelings about it,” she revealed. We can see why she might have second thoughts about appearing on BiP, as she said that the editing on The Bachelor made her look like such a terrible person. She also revealed that the experience made her hate the show’s signature flower, quipping,”If anyone tries to give me red roses again I might punch them in the face.”

We sure hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Corinne as she provided SO much entertainment on the The Bachelor, quickly becoming season 21’s villain with her brazen competitiveness for Nick’s affections. From making the hunk lick whipped cream off of her naked breast to constantly interrupting his one on one time with other ladies, she made it clear she wanted him big time though it wasn’t meant to be. Hopefully she’ll get another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise, because Bachelorette villain Chad Johnson, 28, has already been cast for season four, We can’t wait to see the sparks that would fly between these two troublemakers! You hear us Mike Fleiss? Sign Corinne up ASAP before she decides for good that she doesn’t want to be a cast member!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Corinne will end up on Bachelor in Paradise? Was she faking us out by appearing uninterested?

