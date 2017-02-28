‘Nashville’: Connie Britton Coming Back As Rayna’s Evil Twin? ‘Anything Could Happen’

Image Courtesy of ABC

‘Nashville’ fans everywhere had their hearts crushed on Feb. 23 when Connie Britton’s Rayna James flatlined after a shocking car crash. However, just days later the actress admitted that she could one day return to the show!

Connie Britton, 49, gave her Nashville fans just the teeniest, tiniest bit of hope that she would appear on the series again — following her beloved character Rayna James’ untimely death on the Feb. 23 episode — when she showed up on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Feb. 27. However, she didn’t say she’d be coming back as Rayna.

“Do you have any comforting news for your fans?” Stephen Colbert asked Connie. “Let’s try to make the morning papers. Is your character really dead or does she come back as like her evil twin with a goatee? Zombies are hot right now. Zombie Rayna?”

“Well, I think these are great ideas actually,” Connie joked with Stephen before telling him how “smart” he was. “Uh, she’s really dead,” the actress confirmed to the late night host before having to comfort him. “I’m sorry! I’m just, you know, I gotta like, I gotta tell it like it is. She’s really dead. But, I think the twin sister is not bad. What if, you know — I mean it’s Nashville, anything can happen — what if the long lost twin sister comes back? Oh and she is such a devil! Oh, she’s such a devil. She’ll come back and be horrible,” Connie hilariously teased.

On a more serious note, the star who played Rayna for five wonderful years told her fans how grateful she was for their love and support during her time on the show. “I would just say to my fans, first of all that I love you so much. The show loves you so much, and that, you know, Rayna will live on forever. I feel so fortunate that I was able to play that character, truly, with all my heart. I love that character so much, and just like when we lose somebody in our lives, the spirit lives on,” Connie said, getting quite emotional. But Stephen, always quick to lighten the mood added,”And reruns.” Yes! Thank goodness for reruns!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Connie will ever return to Nashville in some way? Give us all your thoughts below!

