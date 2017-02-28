Ciara ‘Betrayed & Shocked’ By The Idea Of Future & Nicki Minaj Dating: She’s ‘Stunned’

Courtesy of Instagram/SplashNews

Ciara may be in a state of bliss as she carries her and Russell Wilson’s first child, but does that mean she can’t still be upset about what her ex is doing? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY the singer feels completely ‘betrayed’ that Future might be seeing Nicki Minaj!

“Ciara feels betrayed that Nicki [Minaj] could possibly be hooking up with her ex Future,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Ciara was surprised to hear that Nicki is doing a song with Future, and more shocked that Nicki and Future could be hooking up. Nicki and Ciara have known each other for years which makes Ciara feel a little stunned that Nicki would want anything at all to do with Future.”

The very pregnant 31-year-old “I Bet” singer and Future, 33, share a 2-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, so, for better or worse, she will always have the “Used to This” singer in her life — no matter how she may feel about him. But Nicki is a whole different story, because if she is hooking up with Future and Ciara feels “betrayed,” there is nothing to keep Ciara from breaking off whatever friendly relationship they may have had.

Ciara married Russell Wilson, 28, last year and she and Future have been a thing of the past since 2014, when their engagement ended after rumors started swirling that he had been stepping out on her. So, even though things ended badly between them, Future is free to date whoever he wants, including the 34-year-old “Anaconda” singer. But, honestly, it seems like Ciara might be too busy living her new life to care. “Ciara is in a good place with Russell and as she likes to say, she is, ‘too blessed to be stressed’ over Future and Nicki,” the insider said.

