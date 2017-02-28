Kailyn Lowry’s Expecting A Rainbow Baby: 6 Other Stars Who Got Pregnant After Miscarriages

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

A term used for a child that is born after a pregnancy/infant loss, fans have been calling Kailyn Lowry’s unborn little one her rainbow baby! But the ‘Teen Mom’ isn’t the only star to conceive after suffering a miscarriage. Beyonce, Mariah Carey & more celebs all gave birth to rainbow babies — proving that there IS hope after loss.

Kailyn Lowry, 24, shocked fans when she announced last week she was expecting her third child. And while a baby is always a blessing, for moms like Kailyn, who have experienced tragic miscarriages in the past, news of a new pregnancy is just THAT much more exciting and joyful. In fact, there’s even a name for babies that are born right after their mothers have suffered a pregnancy loss or infant — rainbow babies! And more women in Hollywood have given birth to rainbow babies than you may think.

Thanks for all the support and love on my blog post and for all your comments!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 If you haven't read my latest post,click the link in my bio 💗💙 cute baby book: @polkadotprintshop blanket: @addisonbelleco A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

After tying the knot with actor/comedian Nick Cannon, 36, back in April 2008, Mariah Carey, 46, promptly suffered miscarriage. After her loss, the diva told Us Weekly that she started taking progesterone to help boost fertility and maintain a healthy pregnancy. And in the end, it looks like the treatments helped because Nick and Mariah ended up conceiving boy-girl twins Moroccan and Monroe, 5. The adorable little ones were born in 2011 — Mariah was 41 years old.

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, have a similar story — twins and all! Back in January 2012, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 5, into the world. But it was through his heartfelt tribute song, “Glory,” released two days after Blue Ivy’s birth, that it was revealed for the first time that the superstar duo had previously suffered a miscarriage. “Last time the miscarriage was so tragic/ We was afraid you’d disappear/ But nah baby, you magic,” rapped Jay-Z.

Bey later opened up about the devastating loss. “About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time. And I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life,” the singer said in her 2013 HBO documentary Life Is But a Dream. “I flew back to New York to get my check up – and no heartbeat,” she said. “Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat.”

Beyonce coped by doing what she does best — writing a song about her loss. “It was the best form of therapy for me, because it was the saddest thing I’ve ever been through,” she recalled. And now, years later, the star is pregnant with TWINS! There truly is always a rainbow after the storm.

