Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist: You Need THIS ‘Wrong’ Product In Your Makeup Bag

Women spend their entire life searching for the perfect foundation shade, but Kim Kardashian’s go-to makeup artist just told me I should be buying the WRONG shade on purpose. WHAT?!

Mario Dedivanovic is a world famous makeup artist who has worked with stars like Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Kate Bosworth and just did Naomie Harris‘ makeup at the 2017 Oscars.

He is the king of contour but just blew my mind with a new makeup hack that he revealed at an event for Colgate Optic White. (Here we are!)

While Mario was doing a mini makeup demonstration, he didn’t use any powders. Instead, he did an entire face and eye look with just cream and liquid formulas.

He started by using a foundation shade 5 or 6 times darker than the model’s skin as an eyeshadow. He said this creates a luxe, sexy smokey eye that looks like skin — it doesn’t look like makeup because there is no powder.

He lined the inner rims of the eyes on the top and bottom, which adds to that sexy, editorial makeup look. Eyeliner on top is a totally different look, he said.

He also used that darker foundation as his contour color, rather than a powder. If he does use a powder, he likes the Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate.

For a gorgeous, balmy, dewy highlight, Mario applied Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant on the cheekbones. This look works when you can touch it up often (he uses it for photo shoots). He also encouraged that you make your nose and t-zone extremely matte, since this balm will be so shiny on your face. You don’t want shine anywhere else!

For touch-ups on the glow, Mario recommends women use a translucent powder like the Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder, applied with her velour puff covered in a tissue.

Mario says that 95 percent of his clients brush their teeth before he applies their lip, so he always carries Radiant Toothpaste by Colgate Optic White in his kit.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to use a darker foundation for your eyeshadow and contour like Mario?

