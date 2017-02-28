Beyonce Flaunts Baby Bump & Booty In Skintight Green Gown Before Oscars: Pics

Image Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Beyonce just treated us all to a never-before-seen photo on Feb. 28! Bey posed seductively and showed off her silly side in a candid snap before she hit an Oscars pre-party on Feb. 25, and we’ve never seen her curves like this! See the pic of her baby bump and booty on full display!

Hot mama! Beyonce, 35, decided to have an impromptu photoshoot before she and her hubby, Jay Z, 47, hit The Weinstein Company’s pre-Oscars bash on Feb. 25! The pregnant star showed off her growing baby bump and her curvaceous behind in one seductive snap, posted to her website. She leaned against a blank wall with her booty and her bump perched out, while she seductively stared into the camera!

Bey — who’s pregnant with twins — exuded confidence in an off-the-shoulder, green jersey gown by Nicole Miller! The gown hugged her baby bump and all of her amazing curves. She accessorized with a thick, bejeweled choker necklace, matching bracelets and multiple, silver rings.

The singer posed in a series of photos she posted to her website and we’re officially obsessed with her pregnancy style! In one snap, Bey held her bump, and in another she and Jay grabbed their coats and gazed at each other. Can we say, couple’s goals?!

The pair hit the celeb infested Weinstein Company pre-Oscars dinner where they appeared to have enjoyed themselves while they mingled with guests and laughed together. And, the couple was in good company too — the cast of Lion, Dev Patel, 26, Nicole Kidman, 49, and Sunny Pawar, 8, were in attendance, as the party was in honor of the film’s six nominations, including Best Picture. But, we all know what happened there. Other celebs in attendance included: Tracee Ellis Ross, 44, Rachel Roy, 43, Nicole Scherzinger, 38, Lin-Manuel Miranda, 37.

Bey and Jay’s fun night out comes after Queen B had to drop out of her headlining spot at Coachella 2017 in April. The singer unfortunately had to back out due to doctor’s orders. “Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and Coachella producer, Goldenvoice said in a statement to The Associated Press on Feb. 23. The announcement was made after major speculation that she was planning on dropping out, flooded the internet. Nonetheless, in true Beyonce fashion, she shocked the world by announcing that she would be Coachella’s headliner in 2018. Better than nothing, right?!

