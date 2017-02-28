Bella Thorne Gushes Over Chandler Parsons At NBA Game: Savannah Chrisley Jealous?

Courtesy of Snapchat

One man’s douchebag is another woman’s treasure. Bella Thorne has set her sights on ‘boo’ Chandler Parsons at a Grizzlies game, even though he’s dating Savannah Chrisley! Could this be the beginning of a nasty jealousy feud? Here’s the latest!

Chandler Parsons, 28, is balling out of control — especially OFF the basketball court. Leading up to the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Phoenix Suns, Chandler spent some time in Cancun partying with Bella Throne, 19, and a gaggle of sexy women. OK, that’s strike one. Fast forward to tonight’s (Feb. 28) match, where the purple wig-wearing beauty gushed over her “boo” while watching him on the sidelines. “What happened to my baby boo?” she asked in a Snapchat video. Sounds like Bella has the hots for a man who’s already seeing someone else!

You might be wondering, what about Savannah Chrisley? Isn’t SHE dating Chandler? According to her father, Todd Chrisley, Savanah and the athlete are definitely at item…but he thinks Chandler is a total “douchebag.” The reality star dissed Chandler THREE times on national television on Access Hollywood Live, saying the way he wined and dines Savannah wasn’t ideal.

Apparently Todd found out about their romance through a TWEET someone sent him in the middle of the night. “Hey Todd, thought you’d like to know she’s out with Chandler Parsons,” commented the eyewitness. OK, that’s strike TWO. We’re starting to understand Todd’s perspective.

To be honest, Chandler seems like a player. On top of drinking with Bella in Mexico, he’s also sneaking around with Savannah behind her dad’s back. We fear that because Savannah is such an innocent girl, she may get her heart broken…especially because Bella definitely isn’t the type of lady to hold back. When she wants something, she makes sure to get it! We definitely don’t see this potential love triangle ending well!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Savannah is jealous of Bella’s flirty comment?

