Barack & Michelle Obama Sign Record Breaking $60 Million Post-Presidency Book Deals

Get ready America, because there’s a Barack Obama memoir on the way, and if that’s not enough for you: Michelle is writing one too! The iconic duo got an insane book deal from Penguin Random House on Feb. 28, and it’s going to make them $60 million!

Can’t get enough of Barack Obama, 55, and Michelle Obama, 53? Well soon you’ll have to look no further than your local bookstore or e-reader because the couple made a deal with Penguin Random House to write a couple of memoirs, and it’s a whopper! Barack and Michelle stand to make at least $60 million, as the bidding between publishers reached epic heights, according to Financial Times.

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our publishing partnership with President and Mrs. Obama,” Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement. “With their words and their leadership, they changed the world, and every day, with the books we publish at Penguin Random House, we strive to do the same. Now, we are very much looking forward to working together with President and Mrs. Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance.”

This is definitely exciting news for those who looked up to the president and first lady while they were in office, and who have missed them a lot since President Trump took office. The sheer love of the public was apparent when Barack returned to New York after his extended vacation, and hundreds of people gathered outside to thank him. So sweet! We’re definitely excited to read all about Barack and Michelle’s lives, and hopefully the new books come soon!

HollywoodLifers, are you as excited for Barack and Michelle’s new memoirs as we are? Let us know what you think and if you plan to read them!

