Image Courtesy of Guerlain

Angelina Jolie looks classically beautiful in an ad campaign for the brand new perfume Mon Guerlain. She appears in the image after finally speaking out about her split from Brad Pitt. Get the details on her new fragrance venture below!

Angelina Jolie was first named the face of Guerlain’s perfume on January 23, when they revealed the news with a chic black and white photo on their Instagram.

Now, we’re seeing Angie in another light, and it’s spectacular! She looks stunning, with dramatic eyeliner, long lashes and her signature pout front and center. Her hair is brushed back away from her gorgeous face.

She appears topless in the ad, showing off her back tattoos. The perfume

This ad comes on the heels of an interview Angelina did with BBC World News, which aired on Feb. 19. After announcing her divorce with Brad Pitt in September 2016, she finally revealed: “We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

She added: “Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family, we’ve all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children, and my focus is finding this way through. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

As far as what the future holds for Angelina, she said: “Everything I do I hope is that I represent something, and I represent the right things to my children, and give them the right sense of what they’re capable of, and the world as it should be seen. Not through the prism of Hollywood or through a certain kind of life, but really take them into the world, where they have a really good sense and become rounded people.”

