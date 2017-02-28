Amanda Seyfried Remembers Her ‘Big Love’ Dad Bill Paxton After His Shocking Death

REX Shutterstock

Amanda Seyfried joins the long list of stars who’ve paid tribute to Bill Paxton after he unexpectedly passed away on Feb. 26. The actress played Paxton’s daughter on the hit HBO show ‘Big Love’, and in her emotional statement on Feb. 28, she gushed over the ‘amazing father-figure’ he was in real life. Read her touching words, here.

“He was an amazing and supportive father-figure to me in my early career,”Amanda Seyfried, 31, told PEOPLE on Feb. 28, of Bill Paxton‘s unexpected death. “Incredibly inspired and full of life at every turn, he made you feel like everything was possible. This is a terrible loss,” the actress said. So sad.

The shocking news of Paxton’s death shook Hollywood on Feb. 26. The actor passed away at the age of 61, on Feb. 25, due to complications from surgery, his family revealed in a statement. “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” his family announced the statement. “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.” This is devastating.

Amanda starred alongside Paxton in the HBO polygamy drama series, Big Love. She played his teenage daughter in the early 2000s before she left the show in its fourth season. However, in 2011, Amanda returned for the show’s series finale. Other Big Love stars who’ve already paid tribute to Paxton include: Bella Thorne, 19, who played one of his daughters, Ginnifer Goodwin, 38, who played his third wife, and Chlöe Sevigny, 42, who portrayed his second wife.

Rest in power my dear friend, a fearless actor, director, artist. They don't make em like they used to, a true original. 💔 #billpaxton pic.twitter.com/OOQJuWK6Tw — Chloe Sevigny (@OfficialChloeS) February 26, 2017

Paxton’s career was nothing short of impressive. In this family’s statement, they referred to his time in Hollywood as an “illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.” His film credits included: Titantic, Twister, Apollo 13, and many more. As for television credits — Paxton had the lead role in Big Love from 2006-2011, and the show earned him three Golden Globe nominations.

Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury and their two children, James, 22, and Lydia Paxton, 19. He was working on the CBS series, Training Day at the time of his devastating death. He’d also worked on the television series Hatfields and McCoys, which he was nominated for an Emmy.

Our hearts go out to Bill Paxton’s friends and family during this difficult time. HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.

