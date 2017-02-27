Liverpool Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

REX/Shutterstock

Liverpool is hoping to score a Top-4 finish in the Premier League while Leicester, the defending champs, hope to avoid relegation. These two squads clash on Feb. 27 and it should be an exciting match. Don’t miss a second – tune in to watch!

It’s obvious that the clock has struck midnight and the Cinderella story of Leicester City is over. The Foxes pulled off the impossible to win the 2016 Premier League championship, but with only 5 wins under their belt, they’re just barely above the relegation zone.

When they take on Liverpool at King Power Stadium on Feb. 27, they will be without Claudio Ranieri, 65, having given him the pink slip, so tune in when the game starts at 3:00 PM ET to see every second of this chaos.

Less than a year after he led the Foxes to the Premier League title, Claudio is now in the unemployment line. FIFA’s Coach of the Year is looking for a job, following the utter collapse this season. “[D]omestic results in the current campaign have placed the club’s Premier League status under threat, and the board reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club’s greatest interest,” the club said in a statement, per ESPN FC.

This tends to be the trend, as four of the last five Premier League-winning managers have found themselves unemployed the season after their victory. Roberto Mancini, 52, Sir Alex Ferguson, 75, and Jose Mourinho, 54, are the other three, with Jose the only one currently working (as he coaches Manchester United.)

Claudio pulled off one of the biggest guilt trips in his statement following his dismissal. “Yesterday, my dream died. After the euphoria of last season and being crowned Premier League champions, all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester City, the Club I love, for always. Sadly, this was not to be,” he said, per Deadspin. “No one can ever take away what we together have achieved and I hope you think about it and smile every day the way I always will.”

“It was a time of wonderfulness and happiness I will never forget. It’s been a pleasure and an honor to be a champion with all of you,” he said. Well, it looks like neither squad is going to be champion this season, as Chelsea is running away with the league. Liverpool is hoping to secure a Top-4 finish at best.

