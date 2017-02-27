Vanity Fair Party Red Carpet — See Katy Perry, Amy Adams & More Stars At The Oscars Bash

REX/Shutterstock

Of course we love the Academy Awards, but we might be even more excited for the Vanity Fair after party! The legendary soiree brings out all the biggest stars in their most stunning outfits, and you can see all the sexy red carpet pics, right here!

Excuse us while we pull our jaws up off the floor after seeing how incredible all of the stars looked on the Vanity Fair Oscars after party on Feb. 26! The biggest celebs went all out for the iconic bash, and we can’t get enough! Click through the gallery above to see all of the very best looks.

Katy Perry blew us away the second she stepped onto the carpet. The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer showed off her chic blonde bob while rocking a chocolate brown sequined dress. Her neutral makeup let the gown dazzle with it’s incredibly high slit and asymmetrical straps. So gorgeous!

Then there’s Amy Adams who slayed in Arrival this year. She stayed in her glittering silver dressed that looked like liquid metal over her bangin’ bod. The long sleeves perfectly offset the dangerous plunging neckline, and the color was amazing with her pretty red hair worn swept to one side. Such a goddess!

Jennifer Aniston gave Angelina Jolie a run for her money while rocking a super high thigh slit in her steamy black gown, and we’re living for it! She struck a pose on the red carpet outside the party looking elegant and very sexy with her ample cleavage on display as well.

Of course we have to show love to Demi Lovato, who looked like a princess in her stunning lavender gown! The tight bodice and voluminous skirt made her look sweet and sexy at the same time, and we loved her flowing dark hair against the pretty light dress! Then there’s her buddy Joe Jonas, who looked as sharp as ever in a black tux. So sexy!

And did you see Ciara?! The beautiful mommy-to-be (again) wore the most stunning floor length velvet burgundy dress, and it highlighted her bump so perfectly. Her hubby Russell Wilson looked hot as hell too in a standard black-and-white tux. Cutest couple EVER!

HollywoodLifers, what was your fave look on the carpet?

