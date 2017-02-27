‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Share A Passionate Kiss

Whoa! Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval shared a steamy kiss on the Feb. 27 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ when the group played a scandalous game of spin the bottle in New Orleans. The kiss was so hot that Jax even suggested they may end up in bed together!

They didn’t end up in bed together, but the night was pretty wild. Of course, the Feb. 27 episode of Vanderpump Rules didn’t start off in such a positive way. This week’s episode picked up where last week’s left off — with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval still in full drag and trying to diffuse the situation with Katie and the girls.

And speaking of the girls, Stassi realized her past fights with Katie caused her to miss a painful moment (Tom Schwartz’s alleged cheating) when Katie needed her most. Realizing that made her cry, but the moment quickly ended when Schwartz walked in and tried apologizing to Katie for whatever he did to upset her. She didn’t want any part of it, but they did eventually have a real talk the next day and that’s when Katie and Tom agreed to put the past in the past, even though he refused to admit he had sex with a woman in Vegas.

Elsewhere, Kristen confronted Tom Sandoval about trying to ruin her new relationship with Carter, and it was so awkward. As Sandoval later pointed out, it was as though Kristen was trying to have an argument with herself. (Also — she should really stop smoking cigarettes. Not only is it unattractive, but it’s super unhealthy.)

Back in LA, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken talked about partnering up with Tom Sandoval to open a new bar in West Hollywood. How cool would that be?! We’re all for it!

