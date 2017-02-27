Kylie Jenner & Tyga’s Wedding & Honeymoon Will Be Featured On New Spinoff Series

Splash News

We might be keeping up with a lot more of Kylie Jenner once she engaged to longtime boyfriend Tyga. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how the couple is going to get their own spin-off show about their wedding once he pops the question.

We could be up for another televised Kardashian wedding once Tyga, 27, asks his sweetheart Kylie Jenner, 19, to marry him, and that has her mother Kris Jenner, 61, salivating over what windfall that could bring the couple. “Kris already has every business opportunity lined-up for Kylie and Tyga when they finally decide to get married. In true Kardashian style, Kris wants everything from the engagement party to the wedding and honeymoon to be filmed for TV,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“When the time is right, thanks to Momager Kris, Kylie and Tyga may have their own spinoff show focusing on their wedding. There is a ton of money on the table available for the show and both Kris and Kylie are business savvy, so fans can expect to share the entire wedding process alongside the happy couple,” our insider adds.

The plan for Kylie and Tyga sounds a lot like what went down when Kim Kardashian, 36, got engaged to Kris Humprhies, 32, back in 2011. Who can forget watching KUWTK when she returned home to find the NBA star in her bedroom with “Will You Marry Me?” written out in red rose petals and Kris down on one knee holding a 20 carat diamond engagement ring! That was SO romantic and then we got to watch Kim plan her wedding, pick out dresses and finally have her fairytale ceremony that stretched into a two-part, four-hour special. It was one of E!’s highest rated programs ever, so we know if Kylie goes the same route, it will be even more over the top. Unfortunately Kim’s marriage to Kris only lasted 72 days, but the nuptials netted her an $18 million pay-day! Cha-ching!

