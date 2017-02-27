‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Blind Auditions Begin With A Bang As The Coaches Battle It Out

Image Courtesy of NBC

Season 12 of ‘The Voice’ is underway — and the coaches are more determined than ever to get the best singers on their teams. The competition is already shaping up to be super intense this time around, and you can follow along with the entire premiere episode with our live blog right here!

Right off the bat, host Carson Daly addresses what we’ve all been waiting for: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship, of course! It’s pretty clear from the get-go that this romance is going to be a big theme in Season 12, especially since the pair still tried to be so secretive about it when they were both coaches during Season 9.

Let’s get to the singing, though, am I right?! The first artist to take the stage is J Chosen, and all four coaches are totally blown away when he sings “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye. Gwen, Blake, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys give their pitches, and he shocks them all by choosing Gwen as his coach. Even she totally thought Alicia or Adam had that one!

Next, Lauren Duski sings “You Were Meant For Me” by Jewel. Considering Lauren mentions in her pre-taped package that she wants to pick Gwen as her coach, it seems like her decision is going to be a no-brainer when Gwen, Adam and Blake turn around. She changes her mind at the last minute, though, and makes the ultimate betrayal — she chooses Gwen’s boyfriend instead!

Here’s where the teams stand so far:

Gwen: J Chosen

Blake: Lauren Duski

Adam:

Alicia

Keep refreshing — we’ll be updating our live blog all episode long!

HollywoodLifers, how are you liking this episode of The Voice so far?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.