‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Javi Accuses Kailyn Of ‘Opening Her Legs’ & Cheating On Him

Woof. Just when Kailyn thought Javi’s ‘low blows’ couldn’t get any worse, he took things to a whole new level on the Feb. 27 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ when he accused her of cheating on him while he was deployed overseas. ‘You’re going to open your legs to some guy that’s not a big f**king deal?’ he asked.

It all started on the Feb. 27 episode of Teen Mom 2, when Javi and Kailyn met up for divorce mediation, where they agreed to share 50/50 custody of Lincoln. It was a big sacrifice for Kailyn, but even though she went out of her way to try and do what’s best for Lincoln, Javi didn’t seem to appreciate it. Any chance he got, he threw “low blows” at her. For instance, he accused Kailyn of throwing their boys into daycare while she spent time with her friends all summer long, and then he tried accusing her of never finishing school. She, of course, didn’t like any of that, but the comment she really hated was when Javi said she never puts their kids first. That comment drove her over the edge and she stormed out of the restaurant they were eating at. Javi, however, chased her down in the parking lot and tried explaining himself, saying she cheated on him while he was overseas. “You’re real happy with what you did?” he asked before continuing, “So you didn’t admit to me that you slept with someone?” Kailyn admitted she did, and said she had already filed for divorce. She also said it was a big deal when Javi blamed her for having a miscarriage. So he fired back, “You’re going to open your legs to some guy that’s not a big f***ing deal?” Woof.

Meanwhile, Jenelle had her own legal issues, as she and Barbara were deposed in the battle for custody of Jace. Even so, Jenelle didn’t seem to bothered. She said her mom has no case, but Barbara doesn’t seem to be giving up without a fight. When one of the producers asked Barbara how she’d feel if Jace was taken away from her, she said Jace would be devastated. But after seeing the tears in her eyes, we know she’d be devastated too.

Later, Chelsea and Cole visited the doctor for another ultrasound, and following the appointment, they revealed they’re expecting a baby boy! And thanks to Chelsea’s friend, we finally learned how to say Cole’s last name properly. It’s DoBoer, and you say it like da-bore.

Finally, Leah discovered Jeremy got engaged when he told her about it during one of their drop-offs. She acted super happy for him, but then she told him to make sure he knows who he’s getting married to. It was super awkward — it sounded like she was trying to parent him. But when she drove him and told her friend about the news, she said she was happy for him and he seemed surprised by that. (We don’t think that’s how things went, Leah.)

