Sofia Richie Rushed To Milan Hospital In Ambulance: ‘I Feel Like I am In A Horror Movie’

Poor Sofia Richie! The young model was rushed to the hospital Feb. 26 while she was in Europe due to a terrible bout with food poisoning. Sofia was so sick that she had to be taken by ambulance. See the frightening photos here, and get the latest on her condition.

Sofia Richie, 18, was supposed to be on her way home to LA from Europe on Feb. 26, when she got unexpectedly ill with a severe case of food poisoning. The model was taken to the hospital via ambulance. As of Feb. 27 around 3 PM EST, Sofia was in a Milan medical center awaiting treatment, according to her Twitter page.

The new face of Tommy Hilfiger Denim Spring/Summer 2017, took to Twitter and Snapchat to document the awful experience. Sofia posted a video to her Snapchat where she was lying on a hospital gurney. “I feel like I’m in a horror movie,” Sofia said while the camera only showed her legs strapped onto the bed.

Only me dude pic.twitter.com/jyz4Gu3JON — Sofia Richie (@srichieee) February 27, 2017

On Twitter, the stunning blonde uploaded a photo of the inside of a Milan hospital with a few medical staffers with the caption, “only me dude.” She riled off a series of tweets explaining what happened to her. Sofia revealed that she was set to leave Europe, but ended up getting stuck there due to her illness.

I'm currently stuck in Europe with food poisoning — Sofia Richie (@srichieee) February 27, 2017

This is the worst day ever… — Sofia Richie (@srichieee) February 27, 2017

I seriously can't believe that I have this bad of food poising.. I only eat pasta.. what does that mean — Sofia Richie (@srichieee) February 27, 2017

Sofia’s bout with food poisoning comes at a busy time in her life. She’s been in Milan, hard at work on the runways and shooting different modeling gigs. The 18-year-old has been documenting her European festivities on social media, and she was even hanging out with Fergie, 41. So cool!

Justin Bieber‘s former flame clearly hasn’t been spending any time sulking over their Sept. 2016 split. She’s been consumed with her booming modeling career and, like we told you, she even landed the Tommy Hilfiger Denim Spring/Summer 2017 campaign. However, she’s not alone in the epic gig — Sofia stars in the digital campaign with Anwar Hadid, 17, and Lucky Blue Smith, 18. The three models looked stunning while they rocked multiple pieces from the new denim collection. Watch the full ad, right here!

We’re wishing Sofia a speedy recovery! HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below!

