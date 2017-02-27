Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Headed For Awkward Run-In With Bella Hadid?: Here’s Why

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of Twitter

Uh oh. Bella Hadid may have to come face-to-face with her ex, The Weeknd and his new girl, Selena Gomez. The young stars are all set to be in the same place on Feb. 28, and things could get pretty awkward if they cross paths. Here’s why this may be a sticky situation…

Selena Gomez, 24, The Weeknd, 27, Gigi Hadid, 21, AND Bella Hadid, 20, all under the same roof? — Well, maybe. The Hadid’s and The Weeknd are all set to be in Paris on Feb. 28, and although it’s a large city, let’s face it, celebs tend to always flock to the same hotspots and high profile venues. And, although Sel doesn’t have any scheduled obligations [that we know of] in Paris, there’s a very good chance she will be there since she’s been following her man on tour to support him.

Why will everyone be in the city of love? — Well, Feb. 28 is the start of Paris Fashion Week, and since Bella and her big sis, Gigi are two of the hottest models in the world, they’ll be rocking the runways in Paris. Bella took to Instagram on Feb. 26 to express her excitement to get back with her Dior family, so you can bet we’ll most likely be seeing her walk for the iconic brand. Givenchy and Chanel are just two of the names that the Hadid sisters, including their BFF, Kendall Jenner, 21, will most likely be rocking the runways for.

The Weeknd will be in Paris because he has a concert stop in the exciting city on his Legend of the Fall world tour on Feb. 28. According to his schedule, it looks like The Weeknd will have some time to party in Paris since his next concert stop isn’t until March 2 in Denmark.

It’s definitely going to be an interesting few days as PFW gets started and Hollywood’s hottest celebs retreat to Paris. Like we told you, Sel has already been supporting her man on tour, so it’s very likely she will hop on a plane to Paris. Not to mention, she was all over New York Fashion Week in the beginning of Feb. 2017, so there’s a good chance we may see her front row at some shows in Paris.

The Weeknd’s tour kicked off on Feb. 17 in Sweden and it’s been a massive hit for fans all over the world. Sel jetted off to Amsterdam on Feb. 24 to support her man at his show in Amsterdam, and she was spotted in the backstage area. Then, on the very next day [Feb. 25], Sel showed Abel some love at his appearance at Drake‘s show in Germany. And, our hearts really melted when she called The Weeknd “baby” in a sweet Instagram post on Feb. 26. It looks like these two are going strong, so Paris seems like it may be the next stop on the couple’s love journey. Hopefully it doesn’t take an awkward turn if they happen to run into The Weeknd’s ex and Sel’s rumored enemy, Bella.

Although Bella is ruling the fashion world right now, she did admit that her split with The Weeknd has been “hard” on her. “It was my first breakup… and so public,” Bella explained of their Nov. 2016 split in an interview with Teen Vogue, Feb. 13. She even confessed that she will “always love” him because the singer was her “first love.” The interview was the first time Bella spoke out about her relationship with The Weeknd, and it doesn’t seem like she’s completely over their romance.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sel and The Weeknd will have an awkward run-in with Bella and Gigi in Paris? Tell us below!

