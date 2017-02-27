Ryan Gosling’s Mystery Oscars Date Revealed: Who Did He Bring Instead Of Eva Mendes?

AP Images

Who in the world was that gorgeous gal lucky enough to be Ryan Gosling’s date to the Academy Awards?! Fans immediately took notice of the blonde woman seated next to the beloved actor…and were quick to point out that it was NOT his longtime love, Eva Mendes. Find out who the mystery woman is here!

As if we didn’t already love Ryan Gosling, 36, enough, get this — he took his older sister, Mandi Gosling, as his date to the Oscars on Feb. 26! In the weeks leading up to the awards ceremony, fans were dying to know if the high-profile event would finally mark the day Ryan and his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, 42, would make their red carpet debut as a couple, but it looks like we’ll just have to keep waiting for that one!

Ryan walked the red carpet solo, but inside the Dolby Theatre, he was seated his gorgeous sister, who looked stunning in a sparkling dress with her hair in curls. Twitter immediately blew up with viewers wondering who the mystery woman was, and now we have our answer! The 36-year-old was up for Best Actor for his role in La La Land at the show, although he lost to Casey Affleck, who took home the honor for his work in Manchester By The Sea.

Ever since Ryan and Eva met on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines in 2011, they’ve been incredibly private about their romance — they were able to hide both of the actress’ pregnancies for months from the public. Plus, we still haven’t gotten a confirmation if these two are even married or not! While we’d love to see these lovebirds make an official appearance together, we have to give them props for keeping their love to themselves — it can’t be easy since they’re such public figures!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ryan taking his sister to the Oscars? Did you think he’d bring Eva?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.