In the midst of the confusion during the Oscars Best Picture snafu, ‘La La Land’ star Ryan Gosling couldn’t help but just throw up his hands and laugh at the absurdity of the situation! Obviously, seeing Ryan stifle giggles during the serious moment but the Internet into a tizzy!

Ryan Gosling, 36, was able to find some humor in the most dramatic moment of the night at the 89th annual Academy Awards. The La La Land star and Best Actor nominee was spotted standing to the side of the stage and trying his best not to laugh out loud while the Best Picture fiasco was unfolding in front of him.

If you can’t cry, you might as well laugh, right? It was truly shocking when it was revealed, after multiple people had already given their acceptance speeches, that La La Land wasn’t actually the Best Picture winner; the honor belonged to Moonlight, and some sort of horrible mistake but the wrong envelope in presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway‘s hands. Awful!

There were clearly a lot of emotions happening up on that stage at the Dolby Theatre. Devastation, confusion, anger, disappointment, shock, joy — the whole gamut. And there was Ryan, laughing! As if Ryan weren’t already the internet’s darling, he became an instant meme and Twitter star:

RYAN GOSLING IS LAUGHING AT THE FACT LA LA LAND ACTUALLY LOST BEST PICTURE THIS IS WHY I LOVE RYAN GOSLING pic.twitter.com/4c7m1IKilS — jezz (@R0GERSXGREYS) February 27, 2017

give ryan gosling an oscar for being the best meme pic.twitter.com/aBX4Q9bRp0 — hannah the cat (@watsonsbeIIe) February 27, 2017

I can't stop looking at photos of Ryan Gosling reacting to the #LaLaLand / #Moonlight Best Picture Oscar mix up. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XrKIpqKjkQ — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) February 27, 2017

Jordan: We didn't win. There is a mistake. Moonlight won. Everyone: OH MY GOD WHAT Ryan Gosling: pic.twitter.com/9kKTs2nk4K — 🍓 (@johnsonst0ne) February 27, 2017

Ryan Gosling is too precious for this world. Protect him at all cost. pic.twitter.com/tURScc7xLP — meme.jpg (@aiansalaysay) February 27, 2017

The real conspiracy of last night is why we got so few close-ups of Ryan Gosling's face. — Lauren Beck (@heylaurenbeck) February 27, 2017

So funny! Ryan’s La La Land co-star, newly minted Best Actress winner Emma Stone, had a different reaction to the Best Picture snafu. She took the loss with grace, but was definitely confused by the mixup; she said that she was holding her Best Actress card, so she wasn’t sure what Warren was talking about when he gave that as his explanation.

