Pink Lovingly Breastfeeds Son, 2 Mos., While Cuddling Daughter Willow — Adorable Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

This is too precious! Pink took to Instagram to share a super intimate pic of herself showing love to both of her babies — and we are completely loving the sweet image! The snap features a relaxed Pink nursing her baby son Jameson while holding 5-year-old daughter Willow close. Talk about #MomGoals!

Looks like Pink, 37, has this whole balancing-two-kids-at-once thing down pat — ALREADY! After welcoming her and her husband Carey Hart‘s, 41, second child, Jameson Moon Hart, two months ago, the singer seems to be adjusting to double mommy duty just beautifully! And to flaunt her love for her two little ones, the proud mama posted an intimate and touching photo of her with both Jameson and Willow — is anyone else’s heart melting?

Cheers darlin' A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:47pm PST

In the pic, Pink can be seen breastfeeding baby Jameson while lounging on a couch amongst pillows. With her robe fully open, the star looks directly into the camera with a serene look on her face. Willow adorably lays over her mom’s legs as Pink rests her arm on the youngster’s back. What an amazing candid moment to capture! “‘I was dead- I came alive. I was tears- I became laughter. Love’s wealth arrived, And I became Everlasting fortune. -rumi,'” Pink captioned the Instagram, which was published on Feb. 26.

And you better believe the artist’s raw breastfeeding pic has been praised by her 1.5 million followers. “You are amazing inspirational woman love you ❤ xx @pink xx,” one fan wrote. Another gushed, “That is the most beautiful picture!!! LOVE!!!” Pink has been a major advocate of breastfeeding since giving birth to Willow five years ago — and it looks like she’s continuing to flaunt her love for it with baby number two.

“I think breastfeeding is healthy and natural and it’s a comfort to my baby,” the rocker mom said on British talk show “Alan Carr: Chatty Man” back in 2012 when her daughter was just 15 months old. But nursing isn’t the only thing Pink is super open about when it comes to her babies and her body. The singer also recently dished about her post-pregnancy body, revealing that she didn’t start working out again until Jameson was six weeks old — and she was PROUD to give her body a rest and not focus on losing weight right away. Preach! Could Pink GET any more relatable?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving this adorable pic of Pink with her babies? Do you admire how open she’s has been about her post-pregnancy life?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.