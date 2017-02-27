Penelope Disick Wears Lip Ring Just Like Kim Kardashian — Inappropriate For A Kid?

Courtesy of Instagram

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. That is definitely a lip ring Penelope Disick is wearing in the photo posted by mom Kourtney Kardashian on Feb. 27. Apparently, Kim Kardashian gifted her niece with one so they could look alike. But is it inappropriate for a 4-year-old to wear one? You decide.

We already knew Kim Kardashian was a huge fan of wearing a fake lip ring — she’s been doing so for quite a few months now — but we had no idea her niece, Penelope Disick, would soon follow in her footsteps. Kim may even be responsible for gifting Penelope with her very first lip ring.

On Feb. 27, Kourtney posted an Instagram pic of her and Penelope laying in bed with the caption: “Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that’s a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian.” So obviously, Kourtney not only approves of her 4-year-old daughter wearing a lip ring, but she doesn’t care if the world sees it because she posted the picture for her 54 million followers to see.

As we previously told you, Kim first debuted her fake lip ring at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24, and we weren’t sure what to think. Kim obviously always looks great, but 72% of you loathed the look, based on results from our poll at the time. So does that mean a large chunk of you won’t like the look on Penelope either? Well, you’ll just have to vote in our new poll above so we can find out.

Is Penelope too young to be wearing a lip ring — even if it is fake? Was it appropriate for Kim to gift her with it?

