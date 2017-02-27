Oscars: Show Highlights — The 2017 Academy Awards’ Best Moments

Courtesy of ABC/REX/Shutterstock

The 89th Academy Awards proved to be a night full of excitement! The biggest event of the year always delivers jaw-dropping moments, living up to its reputation again on Feb. 26. HollywoodLife.com rounded up all the highlights you might have missed!

The stars have aligned! The 89th Academy Awards surpassed all expectations on Feb. 26, especially since many A-list celebrities were all under one roof while attending the highly anticipated event at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Fans couldn’t get enough of the wild on-stage and behind-the-scenes antics of Tinseltown’s elite. Here’s a look at the best, the worst and the most jaw-dropping moments of the award ceremony.

1.) Jimmy Kimmel, 49, kicked off the show with a hilarious opening monologue blasting Matt Damon, 46. The duo has maintained a fake feud for over a decade, and the host decided to rehash it at the award ceremony. Matt is a “fat, selfish, dumbass,” he joked on stage, insulting his movie The Great Wall that “lost $80 million,” adding, “He made a Chinese ponytail movie.”

2.) Justin Timberlake, 36, graced the stage at the 2017 Academy Awards for the very first time. The singer performed “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from his 2016 animated movie, Trolls, and fans loved every second of it! He even danced his way over to his leading lady, Jessica Biel, 34. The pair showed off their cute moves before he sweetly kissed his wife of four years. Swoon!

3.) Gael García Bernal, 38, used his time on the stage to direct a powerful politically charged message towards President Donald Trump, 70, and his administration. “As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I am against any form of wall that wants to separate us,” he said. His remarks were even priased by the Women’s March organization.

4.) Mahershala Ali, 43, became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar, after taking home the prize for Best Actor In A Supporting Role for his role in Moonlight. He gushed over his wife Amatus Sami-Karim and their four-day-old daughter during his emotional acceptance speech!

5.) Sara Bareilles, 37, honored several late stars with an In Memoriam tribute performance. Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, Prince, Mary Tyler Moore, Debbie Reynolds, John Hurt, Gene Wilder, Anton Yelchin and Zsa Zsa Gabor were celebrated.

6.) After Trump shockingly didn’t take to Twitter to comment on the Oscar Awards, Jimmy decided to poke the bear by sending him a tweet while LIVE on the air! Starting off by saying he was “worried” about Donald due to his silence, the host coyly wrote, “Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?” The audience erupted in laughter after hearing the message was sent!

7.) John Legend, 38, SLAYED with his powerful medley of the nominated songs “City of Stars” and “Audition” from La La Land at the ceremony! While playing the piano, he belted out the tunes without skipping a beat, and the entire audience was truly watching in awe. His captivating performance included a starry background and breathtaking lighting effects.

8.) Viola Davis, 51, broke down into tears after it was announced that she was the official 2017 Oscar Award winner for Best Actress In A Supporting Role, thanks to her awe-inspiring performance in the dramatic film Fences. After her incredible portrayal of Rose Lee Maxson, she’s now officially the first black actor to win an Oscar, Emmy AND Tony. Way to go, girl!

9.) Talk show host Jimmy even sweetly surprised tour bus fans, by bringing them inside the ceremony to meet the biggest stars in the business. A tourist named Gary from Chicago quickly became a viral sensation, after posing for selfies with celebs like Denzel Washington, 62, and Mashersala. Hilarious Twitter memes began spreading like wildfire and we can see why!

10.) Emma Stone, 28, got visibly emotional after it was announced she won Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar for La La Land. With Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, standing alongside her, it certainly was an unforgettable moment to see Emma in her glory! She made sure to thank her brilliant co-star Ryan Gosling, 36, “for making [her] laugh and always raising the bar.”

11.) Steve Harvey, 60, can finally rest easy now, because Warren Beatty, 79, and Faye Dunaway, 76, just surpassed the beauty pageant host for the most unbelievable flub on television EVER! The duo shocked viewers and A-list attendees when they named La La Land the winner of Best Picture at the Oscars…when it was really Moonlight! The gasps were heard and seen!

