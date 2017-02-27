Oscar Mix-Up — Watch Chaos Erupt After Warren Beatty Announces Wrong Best Picture

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Celebrities inside the Dolby Theater could barely believe their ears when Warren Beatty announced the wrong Best Picture winner during the Oscars. In case you missed it, you catch watch the insane chaos erupt right here!

Remember what scene in Mean Girls when everyone discovers the secrets inside the Burn Book? And the entire school goes crazy? That’s what happened inside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood tonight. While presenting Best Picture, the LAST award of the night, Warren Beatty, 79, mixed up La La Land with Moonlight, sending the crowd into a total panic. Even host Jimmy Kimmel had no idea what to do as he awkwardly made his way back on stage to sort out what happened.

Here’s to the fools who dream. ❤️ Emma Stone wins @TheAcademy Award for Best Actress for #LALALAND! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lR8Yw3JZwW — La La Land (@LaLaLand) February 27, 2017

As the crowd nervously muttered, La La Land producer Jordan Horwitz held up the correct envelope with Moonlight written on the card for Best Picture. As he graciously handed off the award to the rightful owners, something much more hectic was going on behind the scenes. Off camera, Oscars producers had a total panic when Warren read out the wrong movie title. One of them was about to run on stage to address the situation when the Bonnie & Clyde actor suddenly stepped in. “I want to tell you what happened I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land and that is why I took such a long look at Faye and at you.”

As for Jimmy, he couldn’t help but blame himself a little bit. “I knew I would screw this up,” the first-time host confessed. “I promise to never come back.” The Twitter-sphere doesn’t appear to be mocking Jimmy for the error, but unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Warren. Fans are calling the actor the new Steve Harvey, after he botched the name of the Miss Universe winner in 2015.

