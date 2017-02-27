Oscars After Parties: Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon & More Shine As Best Dressed Stars

Rex/Shutterstock

Now that the 2017 Oscars is one for the books, it’s time for the stars to kick back and get super sexy in gowns for the after parties. We’ve got the best dressed celebs at the post-award show bashes, right here!

It must be such a relief to have the Academy Awards show over, because now stars can kick back and enjoy at the after parties. As usual, the Vanity Fair party and Elton John’s AIDS Foundation bash were the two places to see and be seen on Oscar night, and so many stars brought their fashion A-game to Hollywood’s biggest night.

Katy Perry, 32, looked like a bronze goddess in a glimmering gown that hugged her incredible curves. It featured asymmetric sleeves and high slits in the front to flaunt her sexy legs at the Vanity Fair bash. Her straight blonde bob let the dress have an epic style moment for her ensemble. The singer has really been slaying it with fashion lately and this look was no exception.

Heidi Klum, 43, can be really hit or miss on carpets, but she went with a show-stopping look in a red satin halter gown with a super plunging neckline at Elton John’s party. That allowed her to not only bare her incredible cleavage, but also wear a stunning long diamond drop necklace that was to die for. Also at the same party Vanessa Hudgens, 28, showed off plenty of skin in a white dress with a lace corset top and flowing skirt that showed off plenty of thigh on both sides thanks to huge slits. What a goddess!

Reese Witherspoon, 40 didn’t go with all-out glamour for the Vanity Fair party, sticking to a sexy black and white patterned cocktail dress that let the actress flaunt her yoga-toned legs. She had her blonde hair flowing for a youthful look that would never tip us all off that she’s a mom of three, including two teens!

Lea Michele, 30, on the other hand went HUGE on the glam factor, wearing a bilious black gown that easily could have been worn to the big Oscars ceremony. It featured a full skirt with silver accents and a strappy tank top with sexy side-cutouts. She wore her hair up in a dramatic topknot that allowed her to front her ultra- dramatic makeup. Yowza!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think was the best dressed at the Oscar after parties? Take a look at our gallery and tell us your favorite look!

