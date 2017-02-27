Miss Universe Pageant & Pia Wurtzbach Mock Oscars With Hilarious Memes

Rex/Shutterstock

When Miss Universe is mocking your mistake, you know you’ve messed up. The beauty pageant couldn’t help but tease the Oscars over their Best Picture flub, and Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Philippines herself, got in on the fun with a sick burn of her own!

Everyone watching the 89th Academy Awards was given a bad flashback to the 2015 Miss Universe pageant after Warren Beatty, 79, and Faye Dunaway, 76, awarded the Best Picture award to La La Land by mistake! It was eerily similar to when Steve Harvey, 57, gave the crown to Miss Colombia (aka Ariadna Gutierrez, 23) instead of the real winner, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, 27.

Obviously, Miss Universe had a bad case of déjà vu, as they tweeted, “have your people all out people – we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse.” Ouch. However, the fiercest (and most hilarious) shade had to come from Pia herself. She shared a clip from her Cream Silk commercial. “If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone,” she says. Ouch! Nice one, Pia.

Have your people call our people – we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

This fiasco gave everyone flashbacks to the 2015 pageant, as fans fled to the Internet to mock the Bonnie & Clyde actors by comparing them to the Family Feud host. “The #Oscars got Steve Harvey’d tonight. Whoops,” one user tweeted, while everyone turned Steve into the Oscars version of White House press secretary Sean Spicer, 45, with this update of “Alternative Facts.”

Of course, the teasing was all in good fun. After all, it was an honest mistake. Even Ryan Gosling, 36, had a chuckle about it, and he was in La La Land, the film that was “robbed” of the Best Picture award. After it was announced that Moonlight was the rightful Oscar-winner, the Best Actor nominee tried his best not to laugh. Thus, another great Ryan Gosling Internet meme was born.

While plenty had fun at the Oscars’ expense, PricewaterhouseCoopers, the firm responsible for handling the Oscar ballots, was not. They quickly apologized for the mix-up, accepting blame for ruining the night’s grand finale. Also, the family of Janet Patterson wasn’t laughing last night. The late Australian costume designer was one of the many honored during the In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars, but when it came time to play Janet’s name on the screen, the show used the wrong picture! They used a photo of Jan Chapman, who is still very much alive! Yikes.

What do you think about all the mistakes at the Oscars, HollywoodLifers? Did you think Miss Universe and Pia’s tweets were hilarious?

