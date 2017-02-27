Mama June Heading To Hollywood? Inside Her Plans To Become The ‘Next Melissa McCarthy’

Courtesy of Twitter

Watch out Melissa McCarthy, because Mama June Shannon is coming for your roles! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how the reality star is looking to become the next big comedic acting sensation after dropping nearly 300 pounds.

Now that Mama June Shannon has lost nearly 300 pounds, she’s ready to take on Hollywood! “She’s got a whole new lease on life and feels better than she has in years. June’s confidence is sky-high, and she’s even considering a major life move. June’s interested in breaking into Hollywood and would love to become a comedy actress like Melissa McCarthy,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While it would take years of acting experience to be able to slay the way Melissa does, June did crack us up with her crazy antics on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo so we know she’s got a killer sense of humor. Spending all of her time living her life on reality TV has made her comfortable in front of cameras, so the 37-year-old could probably hold her own on a decent sitcom.

“She’s already met with a couple of agents and is seriously thinking about relocating to Hollywood at some point in the near future,” our insider adds. Oh man, we’re so used to seeing June at home in small town Georgia so the bright lights of Tinseltown would be quite a change for the country girl. She’s got a whole new outlook on life after getting rid of 300 pounds, and we’re getting to see her journey on the WEtv reality series, From Not To Hot, which premiered on Feb. 24. June’s slammin’ new body has given her the confidence to do all sorts of new things, as in addition to trying her hand at acting, she also is on the hunt to find new love, preferably in the form of a boy toy!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mama June will cut is as a comedic actress? Will she be a natural?

