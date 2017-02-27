‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’: Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J’s Baby Drama Rules Season 6

Courtesy of VH1

If you thought that ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ had hit its dramatic peak, then the preview for the upcoming sixth season is gonna blow you away. Check out the epic drama about to unfold between Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans have all seen the baby drama between former couple Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Stevie J, 45, play out in the news over the past few months — but now that season six of the VH1 reality TV series is about to premiere, fans are getting their first look at the story actually taking place on screen with a VERY intense new preview. Let’s just say, things are about to get over the top, even by Love & Hip Hop‘s standards. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NEW PREVIEW.

Joseline is working hard to try and prove that Stevie J as the father of her new baby girl, Bonnie Bella, despite the fact that fans and the media are speculating about the paternity of the child. Based on the preview, it looks like Joseline is gonna fight tooth and nail to set the record straight and get Stevie, already a father-of-five, to help her co-parent Bonnie. (Just to be clear, Bonnie is Stevie’s daughter, but we haven’t gotten to that on the show yet.)

While that’s all happening Joseline is still pursuing her showbiz career as both a singer and actress, and has landed a role on Lee Daniels’ show Star. You go, girl!

But season six won’t just be fueled by Joseline and Stevie’s drama, as the newly engaged Bambi and Scrappy will have to deal with Momma Dee meddling in their relationship and possibly preventing a LHH wedding.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s season six will premiere March 6 at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1. Let’s get ready to party, people!

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in to see Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta return for its sixth season? Give us all your thoughts below!

