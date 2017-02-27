Leonardo DiCaprio To Blame For Oscar Mix-Up? Internet Goes Wild With Crazy Theories

SplashNews

Was the Oscars ‘Best Picture’ mix-up Leonardo DiCaprio’s fault? Well, according to some internet users, the actor is to blame for the flub that’s being referred to as the biggest mistake in Oscars history. The internet has come up with their own conspiracy theories and you have to see why they think Leo is behind the epic Oscars fail…

Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, is being questioned by the internet after the the 2017 Oscars mix up that shocked the world on Feb. 26. When the original Bonnie and Clyde, Warren Beatty, 79, and Faye Dunaway, 76, stunned viewers by announcing that La La Land won “Best Picture”, when it was actually Moonlight, the internet went crazy. After tons of conspiracy theories made their way across Twitter, there’s one about Leo that’s got fans in a tizzy.

One Oscars viewer thinks Leo is the culprit because he was the last one who had the envelope that Warren and Faye read off of when they mixed up the “Best Picture” winner. Warren and Faye actually read off of the “Best Actress” envelope, which Leo presented to Emma Stone, 28, before the “Best Picture” award was presented. Hence, this user’s theory, below…

LEO CARRIED THAT CARD OFFSTAGE PUT IT DOWN WHEN HE SAW WARREN AND WARREN PICKED IT UP 🕵🏼‍♀️ #oscars pic.twitter.com/uIOE54oy23 — kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) February 27, 2017

The user’s tweet actually sparked major conversations and garnered thousands of likes and retweets. Some users actually responded to the theory about Leo and agreed. People suggested that it was Leo’s ultimate Oscars “revenge” since he had to wait so long for his first Academy Award.

@kellyoxford it was his revenge on the Academy for making him wait so long! — Evilmonkey (@greeneyedM0NSTR) February 27, 2017

In case you didn’t know, it was a huge deal when Leo took home his first Oscar in 2016 for “Best Actor” in The Revenant. Before that he had been nominated three times for the coveted award, as well as once for Best Supporting Actor, and once for Best Picture. Each time, fans and even other celebrities thought the Academy snubbed him for his Oscar worthy roles. Throughout the years it’s been joked about that Leo has a tumultuous relationship with the Academy because he should’ve taken home Oscars in the past. So, people are now tweeting that he set the whole thing up to get revenge on the awards show. However, we don’t think Leo would do such a thing!

Other conspiracy theories that are making their way around the internet are suggesting that the mix up was actually a prank by Matt Damon, 46, to get back at his friend, Jimmy Kimmel, 46, who hosted the show and spent a large portion of it poking fun at Matt. Yikes!

Although everyone’s playing the guessing game as to who could’ve been responsible for what’s being called the biggest mistake in Oscars history, there may have been a breakthrough in the case. We may be one step closer to finding the culprit of the envelope debacle, because Brian Cullinan is reportedly the man who handed Warren Beatty the wrong envelope, according to TMZ, Feb. 27. He’s a veteran accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and now, he may be feeling the wrath of internet users everywhere after the report claimed that he was to blame.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the theories suggested? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.