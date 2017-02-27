Oscars’ Massive Mix Up: ‘Moonlight’ Wins Best PIcture Oscar Over ‘La La Land’

Courtesy of Twitter

What the H??? ‘La La Land’ was announced as Best Picture of 2017 at the 89th annual Oscars, but it was later revealed that ‘Moonlight’ was the actual winner of the night’s top honor after a shocking mix up that will be talked about for ages! We’ve got the details.

Oh..my…GOD!!! Moonlight managed to snag Best Picture of 2017 at the 89th annual Academy Awards, upsetting the heavily favored musical La La Land. No one realized that at first, when presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced that the Damien Chazelle‘s song and dance masterpiece was the Best Pic of 2017. Halfway through the film’s producers giving their acceptance speech, confusion broke out and it was announced that Faye read the wrong name and that Moonlight had triumphed! It was a complete madhouse as that film’s cast and producers thought it might have been a joke at first, then eventually made their way onstage to accept the trophy.

Going in to the ceremony, La La Land was only the third film in history to receive 14 Oscar nominations, giving a big indication of how much love there was for the ambitious song and dance filled feature. It already snagged seven Golden Globes, the most of any film at that contest, so it was such a shock that another feature was able to unseat La La Land as the Best Picture of the year. The film already took home Best Director for Damian Chazelle, Best Actress for Emma Stone at the 2017 Oscars, o it seemed only natural their film would take the top prize.

WATCH: 'La La Land' announced as #Oscars Best Picture winner, but only until a mistake is realized with 'Moonlight' being the real winner. pic.twitter.com/BUnehZV5WB — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017

Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Manchester by the Sea and Lion rounded out the list of Best Picture nominees for 2017, so there was some really incredible movies in the mix. This moment epic moment of confusion over who was the actual Best Picture winner between Moonlight and La La Land will be discussed for years as to how the insanse confusion ever could have happened in the night’s most important category.

