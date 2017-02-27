‘La La Land’: Musical Comes Out Victorious With Epic 2017 Best Picture Oscar Win

Courtesy of Summit Entertainment

Let’s all do a big song and dance for ‘La La Land,’ as the soaring musical ran away with the trophy for Best Picture of 2017 at the 89th annual Academy Awards. We’ve got all the details on the film’s big win, right here!

Hollywood musicals are back with a bang thanks to the success of La La Land, and the movie was so richly rewarded with the Best Picture Oscar at the Feb. 26 Academy Awards. Going into the night it was only the third film in history to receive 14 Oscar nominations, giving a big indication of how much love there was for the ambitious song and dance filled feature. It already snagged seven Golden Globes, the most of any film at that contest, so it was only fitting that La La Land capped off awards season with the biggest honor of them all!

The movie was such a fresh delight, with the amazing chemistry between leads Emma Stone, 28, and Ryan Gosling, 36, that brought so much joy through romance, song, dance, laughs, tears and epic set pieces that were such throwbacks to old Hollywood musicals that many Academy voters grew up with. There was some stiff competition as Kenneth Lonergan’s heartbreaking drama Manchester by the Sea and Barry Jenkins‘ coming of age tale Moonlight were both highly lauded going into the Oscars’ big night. Ultimately La La Land had so much momentum throughout awards season that was seemed impossible to beat.

Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures and Lion rounded out the list of Best Picture nominees for 2017, so there was some really incredible movies in the mix, but La La Land‘s big moment just couldn’t be denied.

HollywoodLifers, are you happy that La La Land won Best Picture? Did you see the film? What did you think of it?

