Kerry Washington’s Gorgeous Oscars Glow — Get Her Exact Look

REX/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington attended the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party in LA on Feb. 26th and she looked drop-dead-gorgeous, as usual. She opted to wear a plunging gold sequin gown with a sexy slit on the front and her skin was glowing to match her dress. We loved her entire look & you can recreate her exact hair & makeup right here!

Kerry Washington, 40, looked gorgeous at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 26th. She looked fabulous in a gold Michael Kors gown, but it was her hair and makeup that stole the show. If you loved her golden glow, then it’s your lucky day because you can get her exact look, right here, from her Makeup Artist, Carola Gonzalez.

Kerry, Neutrogena Brand Ambassador, looked gorgeous from head-to-toe and Carola explained the inspiration behind her makeup, “The color of Michael Kors’ dress was the biggest inspiration for Kerry’s makeup look. I gave her a bronzy golden glow, and kept the makeup palette with similar shades such as copper tones and highlights. I wanted Kerry to glow, glow, glow!”

If you want glowing skin like Kerry, it’s easy if you follow these steps:

1. “In order to achieve Kerry’s healthy glowing complexion, I always use Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Dream Team. I start by applying Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum to boost hydration, lock in moisture, and nourish skin. This is one of the best primers to use before makeup application because it hydrates while creating a smooth canvas to achieving flawless skin.”

2. “I then proceed to moisturizing the lips with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Treatment and leave it on until the end, and blot before lipstick application. Once the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Serum is absorbed on the skin, I begin makeup application.”

3. “My first makeup application step is to highlight and conceal imperfections wherever needed with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer in Deep, which is the shade that compliments Kerry’s skin tone. I apply it under the eye area to conceal any darkness and highlight the area, on the bridge of the nose, center chin, and center of forehead.”

4. “To create an even skin tone on Kerry, I used the Neutrogena new Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint in Cocoa. This is Neutrogena’s new foundation with hyaluronic acid, which provides 24-hour hydration, gives great coverage, it’s long lasting, and creates a radiant, healthy complexion without having to use any additional enhancers on the skin. It’s the perfect match to Kerry’s skin tone, and makes her skin glowy and flawless. I apply it all over her face and blend with a round brush in circular motion for a smoother application.”

5. “Right after the foundation, I always like to apply the blush, on the apple of the cheeks and blend upward towards the temples. For this look, I gave Kerry a healthy golden glow by layering Neutrogena Healthy Skin Blends in Sunkissed with Shade #2, from Neutrogena Nourishing Long Wear Cocoa Mauve Eyeshadow Palette. The eyeshadow enhanced the blush by adding a boost of radiance and highlighting Kerry’s cheekbones.”

Wow, how amazing did Kerry look? Will you guys try out her look?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.