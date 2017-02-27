Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Go To Same Oscar Party As Miranda Kerr — Awkward Run-In?

REX/Shutterstock

Three’s a crowd? Katy Perry and Orlando bloom attended the same Oscars after-party as his ex, Miranda Kerr on Feb. 26. So, did the exes reunite unexpectedly, or did they slip under the radar, unnoticed?! Find out if they had the dreaded awkward run-in with your ex moment!

Katy Perry, 32, and Orlando Bloom, 40, attended the Vanity Fair annual Oscars after-party, where his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, 33, was partying it up inside the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 26 in Beverly Hills, CA! Although the three stars were all under the same roof, they managed to steer clear of each other at the Academy Awards bash.

Miranda appeared to be solo, without her billionaire Snapchat co-founder fiancé, Evan Spiegel, 26. She rocked the Vanity Fair red carpet in a stunning, blue, backless gown. Miranda and Evan got engaged in July 2016 after only a year of dating, and she took to Instagram to confirm the news with a custom Snapchat filter that said, “Marry Me!” SO cute!

Katy and Orlando showed up to the Oscars after party and decided to walk the carpet solo. The singer posed on the red carpet with her friend, fashion expert Derek Blasberg, in a gorgeous bronzed, metallic dress. Her platinum blonde hair stood out while she made the red carpet her very own runway. Orlando posed solo shortly after, where he looked dapper in a crisp black suit. The duo began dating in Jan. 2016.

If you were wondering if there’s any bad blood between the exes and Katy, then you’re in the right place. These exes are completely amicable and they’re actually co-parenting their son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, 6. Miranda and Orlando married in July 2010, and called it quits in 2013. However, they’ve remained friendly and continue to speak highly of one another.

In fact, Miranda gave her thoughts on Orlando’s relationship with Katy when she told E! News that she was “happy” for her ex, back in 2016. The model reportedly thought very highly of Katy, and thought she was “really cool.” The site claimed at the time that “She [Miranda] has no anger towards Orlando for dating Katy.” Orlando and Kerr communicate well about their son’s well-being.” That’s good!

Miranda and Orlando are so amicable to the point where Flynn has met both Katy and Evan, with the blessing of his parents of course. In a Jan. 2016 interview with The EDIT, Miranda gushed over her man, Evan and she admitted that he and Flynn had already met. “[Orlando and I decided] that we had to know the person for six months and feel good about them,” she revealed. We’re so glad that Katy Orlando and Miranda can be under the same roof and keep things friendly!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Katy and Orlando will get engaged? Tell us below!

