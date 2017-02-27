Kim Kardashian and Kanye West skipped all of the Oscars parties for the third year in a row…and a shocking Feb. 27 report says that it wasn’t by choice. Yep, some insiders are whispering that Kim wasn’t invited to the legendary Vanity Fair after party, or any of the other big bashes! Get the details right here.

“Kim Kardashian, 35, was hoping to go to the Vanity Fair party, or really any party,” a source claims to Radar. “But she didn’t receive an invitation!” The outlet reports that Kim and her husband Kanye West, 39, “were flat-out rejected” from the festivities, and also points out that Kim hasn’t attended anything since 2014 (see below). Hmm.

In honor of today's Oscars here's a picture of Kim and Khloé at the 2014 Elton John Oscars viewing party A post shared by Kim Kardashian Army (@kimkardashianarmy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:47am PST

As for what Kimye apparently did instead? “They watched the show at home,” the insider shares with the site. Look, there’s nothing wrong with that!

Finally — and here’s where we have to shake our heads — the source also claims that Kim was heartbroken that she wasn’t invited. “Kim is often reminded that she is not a real star when she goes to any of these things,” the insider reveals, “But she and Kanye really wanted to have a fun night out.” Well, that seems a little harsh. There’s plenty of evidence that Kim is, in fact, a huge star, and we’re sure her night in has more to do with the drama that the fam has been through in the last year. Who wouldn’t want to lay low for a little while?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kanye were really not invited to any parties? Or did they stay in on purpose? Tell us!