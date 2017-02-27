Kailyn Lowry’s 3rd Child — Why Fans Are Calling It A ‘Rainbow Baby’

Courtesy of Instagram

Just last week ‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry admitted the pregnancy rumors were true and that she truly IS expecting her 3rd child! But if that exciting news wasn’t enough, already her unborn little one has been deemed a ‘rainbow baby.’ Find out here exactly what the terms means — you may be surprised!

Kailyn Lowry, 24, is having a rainbow baby and we could NOT be happier for her! But just why are her fans calling her next child a “rainbow baby?” The term actually has a super sweet meaning! It refers to a child that’s born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death, or an infant loss. These “miracle” babies are seen as a bright beam of hope after devastation — much like how a beautiful rainbow follows a storm! SO precious, right?

You guys 😳 I had a dream the baby was born and now I’m convinced I know the gender. 😬😬😬 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) February 26, 2017

Kailyn suffered a tragic miscarriage while filming season 7 of Teen Mom 2 in late 2015. “MTV and the producers were very sensitive to the situation and just understood that I wasn’t necessarily ready to talk about it as soon as it happened,” the reality star told People magazine of how everything unfolded when she lost her baby. “They kind of just gave me my time to grieve, and when I was ready and felt like I was comfortable talking about it, I did.”

What helped give her strength was knowing that by talking about it, she was most likely helping others who had experienced the same thing. “At the end of the day I’m going to help more people by [being open] about it, so that’s what kind of keeps me going through the whole thing,” Kailyn revealed at the time. “I like to think that everything kind of happened for a reason – I’m not really sure what the reason was yet for that, but I’m just constantly reminding myself that there was a reason why this happened.”

Well, it looks like this new baby is definitely her “light” or — more appropriately — her rainbow! We’re still waiting to hear who Kailyn’s baby daddy is, as we already know it’s not her ex Javi Marroquin. The star has one son, Lincoln, 3, with Javi, and one son, Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera. And while even Kailyn doesn’t know yet what her new baby’s sex is, she apparently has a pretty good idea!

“You guys I had a dream the baby was born and now I’m convinced I know the gender. ,” she tweeted to her followers on Feb. 26. SO exciting! No matter what the gender is though, Kailyn insisted her bundle of joy was a “choice” and that her sons are “so excited” about getting a new sibling — aw! We can’t wait to find out more about Kailyn’s little rainbow baby!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Kailyn’s third bundle of joy? Did you expect her to have a rainbow baby so quickly?

