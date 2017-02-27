‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Baby Bump For The Very First Time — See Pics

Courtesy of Instagram/ Snapchat

Well, hello there, Kailyn Lowry’s baby bump! The ‘Teen Mom’ star has been hiding her changing body from the world, but now that she’s revealed that she’s pregnant she’s finally showing off her growing tummy! See the sweet pics, here.

Kailyn Lowry is finally showing off her baby bump! Somehow she managed to get about halfway through her pregnancy without revealing that she was expecting baby number 3, and she did it by keeping tight-lipped and not sharing any full body photos for months. That’s why we were so excited when she took to Snapchat on Feb. 27 to show herself doing some handiwork around the house — all with a growing tummy! Click through the gallery above to see even more pics.

The 24-year-old mother of two (soon to be three) looked happier than ever smiling while rocking black yoga pants, comfy slide slippers and a pink sweatshirt, which we can see her pregnancy belly button poking out of! She’s definitely doing pregnancy style the right way, it looks totally cozy!

Kailyn revealed the shocking news just days earlier, when she realized that someone close to her had told the press that she was expecting so she finally came clean. Since she had a tragic miscarriage last time, she wants to make super sure that her baby was healthy and doing well before telling her fans. “I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy,” she explained. “I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.” Luckily it seems like her “rainbow baby” is doing a-ok!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the first pregnancy photos of Kailyn? Do you think she'll post a bare belly pic soon?

