Justin Bieber Shows Up To Oscars Party Underdressed & With His Pants Falling Down: Pic

It looks like Justin Bieber wasn’t too concerned with the dress code for the Vanity Fair Oscars party — he was photographed outside the event in a pair of loose-fitting jeans that would barely stay on his hips! What do you guys think of his look?!

Leave it to Justin Bieber, 22, to totally defy the dress code at one of the most high-profile public events of the year! While pretty much all the stars showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in gorgeous gowns and dapper suits, the Biebs opted to keep things a bit more casual — he literally wore light denim jeans, a sweater and sneakers. Oh, and to top it off, the jeans were totally sagging down below his butt, exposing his white underwear!

There were actually no photos of Justin inside the party, but cameras caught him outside the Beverly Hills venue with his pants totally falling down. It’s unclear how much time, if any, he spent at the bash, but it’s pretty safe to say he stuck out like a sore thumb inside the glamorous party. It’s certainly a far cry from the always-memorable VF party look he rocked in 2011 — you know, that time he made his red carpet debut with Selena Gomez, 24. #NEVERFORGET!

Along with his casual look, Justin was also sporting his newly re-dyed blonde locks, which he debuted earlier this month while in Mexico on tour. Later this week, the 22-year-old will head back out on the road, bringing his Purpose show to Australia and New Zealand. After that, he’s heading to South America for another string of dates, and in May he’ll take the tour back overseas to Europe and Asia. Good thing he got some last minute partying in in L.A., huh!?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin’s after-party look? Is it super inappropriate…or just fine?

