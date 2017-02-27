Justin Bieber & Kourtney Kardashian ‘Friends With Benefits’? Why They’re Really Together

Splash News

Ever since Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian reunited at church on Feb. 22, fans have been wondering if they reignited their rumored hookups. Well, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned whether they’re friends or… friends with benefits. Read on to find out!

“Justin [Bieber] and Kourtney [Kardashian] are friendly, but not currently friends with benefits. They basically have an agreement with each other that when stuff goes haywire and drama shows up in their lives, they will be seen together to change the narrative. So when we see Scott [Disick] do something or any other news is out there that goes against Justin or Kourtney, they will get together to let people talk about them — it is there way of controlling their news,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

OK, so there you have it. Justin, 22, and Kourtney, 37, are not hooking up at the moment — they’re just using each other to manipulate the news and take the attention off their actual drama. For Kourtney, it’s all the talk about her relationship with Scott that she doesn’t love, and for Justin, it must be all the talk about how he feels about Selena Gomez and The Weeknd‘s relationship that he hates. And honestly, it’s pretty smart of them to be doing this. However, we would love to hear that they’re really hooking up with each other. Believe it or not, they’d make a hot couple!

But even if they never date, they still have a great friendship. So much, in fact, that Kourtney listened to some of Justin’s music this morning, on Feb. 27, to motivate her during an intense workout. So she’s just a major fan of JB overall.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber hanging out together? Should they become more than friends? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.