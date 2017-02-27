Jennifer Aniston Pregnant?: Kathy Hilton Claims Actress Is ‘Having A Baby Girl 100%’

REX/Shutterstock

Rumors have been swirling for years that Jennifer Aniston is having a baby, but she has never announced a pregnancy. Now it seems Kathy Hilton has done the work for her, as she tweeted that not only is Jen pregnant, but having a girl!

Does Kathy Hilton, 57, know something we don’t know? The socialite tweeted out what could be considered some VERY personal news about actress Jennifer Aniston, 48 — if it’s in fact true. Kathy announced to the Twitterverse that Jen is pregnant with her very first child, a fact that the Friends star herself has not confirmed.

“Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight I am telling you she is having a baby girl. 100/ percent,” the socialite tweeted on Feb. 26, the night that Jennifer looked completely flawless in a a skin-tight, high-slit black dress with a plunging neckline while attending the 89th Academy Awards. Yeah, we don’t think Jen looked at all pregnant in THAT dress, so where did Kathy get this information from and is it true? We have no idea, and NO.

“Jennifer is not pregnant nor does she know Kathy Hilton,” Jennifer’s publicist Stephen Huvane confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on Feb. 27. Well, that answers that question! The socialite may have realized her mistake, as she took down the tweet around 9 p.m. ET the day after posting it, however she has yet to explain to her many followers who questioned the tweet why she sent it out in the first place.

Jennifer and her husband Justin Theroux, 45, have been at the center of many a pregnancy rumor since they tied the knot in 2015, so at this point it’s hardly shocking that Jen would have to suffer through yet another one.

