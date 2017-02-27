Jared Leto Continues His Reign As The Ultimate Photobomber At Oscars After-Party: Epic Pic

REX/Shutterstock

LOL! If you thought Jared Leto retired from his habit of photobombing Hollywood’s A-list stars, think again! The actor is at it again, and this time his victim was Kelly Ripa! He photobombed the talk show host at the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars bash on Feb. 26 and it’s the greatest thing you’ll see all day!

Jared Leto, 45, is at it again, and he may have just performed his best photobomb act yet! He continued his streak of epic photo-crashing when he hopped behind Kelly Ripa, 46, at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Feb. 26!

The Suicide Squad star jumped behind the Live host with his hands in the air and his tongue out. Kelly looked like she thought the stunt was hilarious, because she looked back at Jared and stuck her tongue out at him and they engaged in a playful photoshoot!

Kelly is the latest star in Jared’s growing list of photobomb victims. She joins the likes of Kevin Spacey, 57, Diane Kruger, 40, and Anne Hathaway, 34. Jared has photobombed Kevin multiple times — once at the 2014 Oscars during a selfie with Ireland Baldwin, 21, and then again at the 2015 Oscars during a photo with Michael Keaton, 65, and composer Alexandre Desplat, 55.

In 2014, Anne presented Jared with his first-ever Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. When it was time to hit the red carpet for Vanity Fair‘s annual Oscars party, Jared and his Oscar photobombed Anne on the red carpet, and we still can’t get over it!

Jared got Diane pretty good when he hopped behind her for an epic photobomb at LACMA’s Art+Film Gala in Nov. 2015. She actually posted the hilarious photo to Instagram where she tagged Jared with the playful caption, “Just you wait, I’ll get you back”. LOL! If you’ve notice Jared always does the same face and pose for every photobomb he does!

Just you wait, I'll get you back f…..👻 @jaredleto A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Nov 7, 2015 at 11:17pm PST

Jared showed up to the 2017 Oscars Vanity fair party in an interesting ensemble, which made his photobomb stand out even more. The actor and singer of 30 Second To Mars rocked a laid back look with a beanie hat, black pants, a white t-shirt, and a red trench coat. He’s always been known to march to the beat of his own drum when it comes to fashion, so we’re not surprised that he made a bold choice for the Oscars after-party.

We’re just glad Jared hasn’t retired his title as the best photobomber in Hollywood. And, we loved how Kelly received the stunt. We have to admit, Jared would make a pretty great co-host on Live. Can you imagine the laughs we’d all have? Just sayin’…

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jared’s epic photobombing stunt? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.