Oscars Best Picture Snafu: How Warren Beatty Ended Up Announcing The Wrong Winner

Move aside Steve Harvey, because Warren Beatty & Faye Dunaway just took the crown for the most unbelievable flub EVER! The duo stunned viewers when they named ‘La La Land’ the winner of Best Picture at the Oscars… when it was really ‘Moonlight!’ Here’s how it happened.

Holy moly! We never in a million years imagined that something THIS wild could happen at the otherwise tame Academy Awards on Feb. 26, but alas – here we are! Just moments from the end of the show as the cast, crew, producers and director of La La Land proudly flocked to the stage, Warren Beatty was forced to reveal that he and Faye Dunaway had made a snafu, and that Moonlight was the true winner!

But how could something so unbelievable possibly happen, especially in the era of Steve Harvey’s shocking Miss Universe gaffe just one year earlier? Poor Warren was quick to explain: “I want to tell you what happened,” he began before the Moonlight cast and crew began their speeches. “I opened the envelope and it said ‘Emma Stone — La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye [Dunaway] and at you [Jimmy Kimmel], I wasn’t trying to be funny. This is Moonlight, the best picture.” Finally thunderous applause filled the room for the rightful winners.

It’s hard to believe something like this could happen at the biggest award show of the year, and we feel even worse for Warren, who knew something was amiss but was rushed to say the winner by his co-presenter Faye. This seems less like presenter error, more like a backstage mistake. Emma had just won best actress minutes earlier, so the cards must have somehow gotten mixed up before handing them off to Warren and Faye.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the shocking moment? Share your thoughts with us!