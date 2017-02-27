Heather Morris Joining ‘DWTS’ — 7 Epic Performances From ‘Glee’ She Has To Recreate

Image Courtesy of Fox

It’s Brittany S. Pierce, bi-ch! That’s right, Heather Morris, who is most known for her lead role in ‘Glee,’ is reportedly joining season 24 of ‘Dancing with the Stars!’ The 30-year-old mother of two was a porfessional dancer before her days as an actress, so it’s safe to say she’ll be a front-runner!

Heather Morris is the latest to join season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, E! News first reported, in addition to the bachelor, Nick Viall. However, we can’t help but point out that Heather has quite a dancing background — enough to be a pro on the show! She was actually a back-up dancer for Beyonce during The Beyoncé Experience Tour and the “Single Ladies” promo tour. She originally joined Glee to teach dancing and be a backup dancer — but was written in.

“With her dance background she is absolutely favored by producers to win the show,” a show insider has now revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “If she can connect with the audience along with her amazing dance skills it will be very hard to beat her.”

Heather isn’t the first Gleek to join the show as Amber Riley competed and won season 17. The full cast of season 24 will be announced on Good Morning America on March 1, but so far we’ve also heard that Mr. T, Simone Biles, Chris Kattan, Nancy Kerrigan and Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei will also be joining — so it’s going to be quite the battle!

Needless to say, Heather killed it during most dance numbers during Glee, most famously covering Britney Spears‘ “Slave4U” snake dance and definitely doing it justice. Here are some of our favorite performances from the show, ie., the ones we hope she recreates in some shape or form.

“Slave 4 U”

“Run the World”

“Born This Way” (This one is more about the message, and it’d be pretty awesome if she came out in that tee!)

“Hold It Against Me”

“Valerie”

“Toxic”

“Tik Tok”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, March 20 at 8PM ET on ABC — will you be rooting for Heather? Let us know!

