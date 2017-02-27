Gwen Stefani’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Dress: Slays In Silver Mini & Thigh-High Boots

Image Courtesy of NBC

‘The Voice’ is back and we couldn’t be more excited, especially since Gwen Stefani is returning to her judging seat — and we can’t wait to see her show off a slew of amazing outfits on the upcoming season!

Gwen Stefani, 47, is back and looking better than ever for the premiere of The Voice on Feb. 27, where our favorite blonde bombshell flaunted her figure in a trendy outfit that was perfect for the big premiere of season 12.

Gwen rocked a silver, thigh-grazing fringed mini dress, which she paired with black over-the-knee boots — from head-to-toe her outfit was premiere perfect for the big night! She accessorized the look perfectly, adding diamond bracelets — she was dripping in jewels and we loved the way the sparkles stood out.



Gwen Stefani’s Year In Pics

The stylish star kept the focus on the frock as she pulled her signature blonde hair into a slicked back ponytail and sported major lashes with a cool cat eye — doesn’t her look scream rocker chic? From the sleek and straight ponytail to her glam makeup, we love the way she polished off her premiere look.

The No Doubt songstress is in good company as her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys will all return to the stage as judges — and we can’t wait to see the whole gang back together again. In fact, this will be the first time Gwen and Alicia are on the same season and we’re so excited to see them interact — and judging by the already-released sneak peek clips, it looks like Alicia and Gwen are going to have a lot of fun teaming up against the guys!

What did you think of Gwen’s look for the season 12 premiere? Did you love it as much as we did? Check it out above and let us know — and be sure to tune in for tonight’s premiere on NBC.

