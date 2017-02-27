Gwen Stefani Rocks Slicked Back Ponytail On ‘The Voice’ Season 12 Premiere

Courtesy of NBC

Gwen Stefani is officially back on ‘The Voice’ and we could not be more excited. On the season 12 premiere, Gwen looked flawless, as always, in a skintight high pony and super long lashes. What did you guys think of her gorgeous look?

Gwen Stefani, 47, has officially returned as a judge on The Voice season 12 and we are so excited to see her back in action! She looked amazing on the season premiere on Feb. 27th and of course she went with her signature high ponytail and extra long, dark lashes. Her hair was done by none other than her go-to hairstylist, Danilo, and he slick her platinum blonde back into a high pony with a bouffant on top, slicked back the sides for a sleek finish, and wrapped her own hair around the hair tie. The rest of the “power pony” featured a super long straight ponytail — it was so sleek and perfect.

As for her makeup, she went with neutral face makeup and instead, she went with just a dramatic eye. Her lashes looked so amazing and were extra thick and voluminous, plus she had a thick dark cat eyeliner, bringing even more drama to her eyes. As for her lips, she went with a nude gloss, letting her eyes do all the work. If you want to get amazing lashes like Gwen, you have to try Revlon Dramatic Definition Mascara because it has the amazing Revlon Lash Separator Brush™.

Aside from her flawless makeup, we have to talk about her outfit — she looked so adorable we can’t even take it. She rocked a silver metallic fringe sequin mini dress with over-the-knee black boots and a ton of diamond jewels.

If this is just a sneak peek of what we can expect to see from Gwen this season, then we are so excited for what’s in store! What do you guys think of Gwen’s look — did you love it as much as we did?

