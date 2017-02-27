Florence Henderson, Garry Shandling & More Stars Shockingly Left Out Of Oscars In Memoriam

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! While every year the Academy Awards honors those from the acting community who have passed away during the past year, this YEAR the touching tribute left out some major names. Notably missing? Florence Henderson, Garry Shandling & Doris Roberts — just to name a few!

Looks like the 2017 Oscars made MORE than one mistake during the highly-anticipated award show on Feb. 26! When it came time to honor fallen members of the Hollywood community, some viewers were shocked to find that multiple famous faces were completely left out of the show’s In Memoriam tribute. I mean seriously, how could they forget big names like Florence Henderson, Garry Shandling, Doris Roberts, and Alan Thicke?

Sara Bareilles, 37, hit the stage to perform a moving rendition of “Both Sides Now” while the yearly In Memoriam tribute played in the background. As familiar faces such as Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, Gene Wilder, Prince, and Mary Tyler Moore flashed across the screen, other actors who recently passed away did NOT make an appearance. Brady Bunch mom Florence was a pointed omission, as was comedian and actor Garry. Alan, who starred on the hit TV show Growing Pains was also left out, as was Everybody Loves Raymond‘s Doris. All died in 2016.

Dan Ireland and Robert Vaughn were also left out of the In Memoriam ceremony. Perhaps these celebs were omitted due to them largely being known for their roles in television — NOT the movies. However, Mary Tyler was in the tribute and she too was most known for her roles on TV. But at the same time, to be fair, she WAS nominated for an Oscar in 1981. Even still though, all actors left out — except Alan — did appear on the big screen at least once during their long careers.

Another name left out — but for probably a much better reason — was Titanic and Twister star Bill Paxton. Bill died on Feb. 25, just one day before the Oscars so there probably wasn’t any time to add him to the montage. Jennifer Aniston, who introduced the In Memoriam tribute, did mention him though in her speech.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised such notable actors were left out of the Oscars In Memoriam tribute?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.