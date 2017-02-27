Emma Watson’s Oscar-Worthy Gown & Cape For ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Shanghai Premiere

Imaginechina via AP Images

Even though Emma Watson is halfway across the world promoting ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ the actress still managed to rock an Oscar-worthy gown the day after the 2017 Academy Awards and we’re totally swooning over her embellished gown and matching cape. Can you say #StyleGoals?!

Emma Watson, 26, looked like a character out of a fairytale when she stepped out for the Shanghai premiere of Beauty and the Beast on Feb. 27, where she showed off a stunning, premiere perfect ensemble. The actress opted for an ethereal, nude-embellished gown and she added to the glamour of the silhouette by sporting a matching cape, which fanned out around her and took the red carpet look to an entirely new level — we’re beyond obsessed with this outfit!



Oscars Best Dressed 2017 — All The Glam Gowns

While the dress, (and her figure), really shined once the cape was removed, we loved the enchanting element the extra layer provided — in fact, her dress would’ve fit right in on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards, had she attended the big show! Even without the cape, the dramatic train, intricate beadwork and beautiful neckline totally shined.

Emma is always one we love to watch on the red carpet and we’ve been obsessing over each and every premiere look the star steps out in while promoting the highly-anticipated film. Her latest look was on point and she totally channeled a Disney princess, which is fitting since she plays Belle in the film. A bold red lip and soft waves tied her look together, and her co-star, Dan Stevens, looked dapper in a blue suit and red bowtie.

Another reason we loved her latest look so much is because of the nude hue — it’s one shade closer to Belle’s famous yellow dress, and we’ve been waited with baited breath for Emma to give us a major red carpet moment in a yellow gown while on the promotional tour for the movie.

What did you think of Emma’s stellar style for the Shanghai premiere? Did you love her beaded gown and matching cape as much as we did? Check it out above and let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.