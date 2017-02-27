Emma Stone Shades Warren Beatty’s Excuse For Oscar Mix-Up — ‘I Was Holding My Card’

Image Courtesy of E!

Say it ain’t so! Warren Beatty claimed that he and Faye Dunaway’s shocking mistake naming ‘La La Land’ the winner of Best Picture over rightful winner ‘Moonlight’ was due to being given the wrong card, but Emma Stone says she was holding the card in question the whole time! Check it out.

Do we feel a cool breeze or is that just the EPIC SHADE that Emma Stone just spit?! The Best Actress winner at the Oscars seemed to debunk Warren Beatty’s claims that he was actually given the card for Best Actress instead of Best Picture when he and Faye Dunaway named La La Land instead of Moonlight on Feb. 26. She’s claiming that just wasn’t the case.

Emma Stone backstage: "I was also holding my Best Actress card at that time … I don’t know what happened." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FS11XVo11y — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

“I was holding my ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ card that entire time,” said Emma after being asked about the shocking gaffe. “I don’t mean to start stuff but whatever story that was, I had my card.” Oh Emma, you’re most definitely “starting stuff!” Basically the actress is saying that either Warren lied about being given her card to read instead of the Best Picture card, OR someone backstage intentionally gave him messed up card. Either way, it definitely adds a new dimension of conspiracy to the evening.

As far as how she feels about the whole event, Emma looked pained but sounded happy for the real winner. “I’ve always dreamt of this kind of thing but again not in a realistic context and for that I f***ing love Moonlight, god I love Moonlight so much I am so excited for Moonlight and of course it was an amazing thing to hear La La Land. I think we all would have loved Best Picture but we are so excited for Moonlight. I think its one of the best films of all time so I was pretty beside myself.”

