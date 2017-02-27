Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield Caught ‘Flirting’ At Governor’s Ball After The Oscars

REX/Shutterstock

Ooh la la! Could Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield be getting back together? It’s possible, as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned they were not only spending a lot of time together at the Governor’s Ball on Feb. 26, but they were also ‘flirting with each other.’

“Andrew [Garfield] went up to Emma [Stone] and gave her a big hug [at the Governor’s Ball]. They spent quite a bit of time talking to each other and flirting with each other. She had a huge smile on her face and they were laughing. They both looked like they were still into each other. It wouldn’t be a shock if they got back together. They still have a tight bond,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

This is what we LOVE to hear. We’ve always been big fans of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone as a couple, so to discover they were flirting with each other at an Oscars after-party, well… that just warms our hearts!

And this comes just two weeks after they shared a sweet embrace, following her big BAFTAs win on Feb. 12. Twitter couldn’t even handle them being in the same room together, let alone sharing a hug. Many tweets were written in all caps. “ATTENTION,” one user wrote, “EMMA STONE WON BEST ACTRESS AT THE BAFTA 2017 AND SHE JUST TALKED IN RAN TO ANDREW GARFIELD AND HUGGED HIM.” Clearly, we’re not the only ones who ship them hard.

We can only imagine Andrew was congratulating Emma on her big win at the Oscars for Best Actress. Furthermore, they could have been talking about that awkward Best Picture mix-up that no one will ever forget. Or… maybe they were discussing getting back together? We can dream, right?

