Drake Furious Over Remy Ma’s Diss Track Against Nicki Minaj: He’s Heart Bled For Her

Nicki Minaj isn’t the only one who’s feeling pain after Remy Ma unleashed the epic diss track ‘Shether.’ Drake couldn’t believe his ears when he heard the lyrics and by the time the song ended his heart was bleeding for Nicki. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Drake, 30, was in a state of “shock” when he realized Remy Ma, 36, destroyed his girl Nicki Minaj, 34, in what will likely be one of the greatest diss tracks since Ice Cube‘s “No Vaseline.” Drake, who is virtually like family to Nicki, immediately contacted the “Only” rapper once he listened to Remy’s track.

“Drake knows a few things about L’s because he’s use to serving rappers with them. But after hearing Remy’s diss track, his heart skipped and beat and bled for Nicki,” a source close to Toronto’s finest told HollywoodLife.com. “He was in shock and disbelief that Remy went hard like that and immediately hit Nicki up to make sure she was still breathing. Nicki’s means everything him,” the source continued. “He loves her and wants her to know she’s still the queen of rap and doesn’t want her to take this L laying down. He’s hoping she comes back hard and fast and with a vengeance.”

For Nicki’s sake, her fans are keeping their fingers crossed that she gets into the studio ASAP to respond to this. Everyone in the industry is taking shots at Nicki, including her ex Meek Mill, 29, who thinks “Shether” is the hottest track out. “Call it petty if you want, but Meek can’t stop talking about Remy’s ‘Shether,’” another source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Remy came hard on this track — Meek loved how she was so raw and fearless. He’s dying to take a picture with Remy and throw it up on Instagram. She’s a real G for this and he wants to salute her pronto!”

