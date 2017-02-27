Donald Trump’s War On Hollywood — Calls Oscars ‘Sad ‘ & Mocks Best Film Screw Up

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Donald Trump is firing back at the 89th annual Oscars telecast, calling the event ‘sad’ and claiming the event was so focused on bashing him that it caused the now infamous Best Picture mix-up. We’ve got what he had to say, right here!

So Donald Trump DID watch the Oscars after all! While he didn’t take the bait of host Jimmy Kimmel tweeting at him during the show, he’s now throwing shade at the ceremony for going after him so hard. “I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” Trump told Breitbart News Feb. 27. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening.”

The president continued his diss, saying that, “I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.” WHAT?! What on Earth could he mean that something “special” was missing? The ceremony featured the most diverse and inclusive class of Oscar winners in years! Two of the four big acting categories went to black actors, with Viola Davis, 51, winning Best Supporting Actress for Fences and Mahershala Ali, 43, taking home Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight, becoming the first Muslim to ever to win an acting honor.

Not only that, the Best Documentary Short Film went to The White Helmets, an inspiring look at the volunteers who have saved over 70,000 lives in warn-torn Syria. Their heroic rescue efforts after blistering airstrikes have left cities in rubble is so moving. How is that not “special?” The tycoon probably did get upset when Iranian director Asghar Farhadi‘s film The Salesman took home best Foreign Language Feature. He boycotted the ceremony and had a representative read his acceptance speech where he revealed that, “My absence is out of respect for the people of my country,” calling Trump’s Muslim travel ban “inhumane.” He added that, “Dividing the world into the us and our enemies categories creates fear.”

As for the Best Picture screwup that initially gave the win to La La Land, it had nothing to do with any of the jokes at the Trumpster’s expense throughout the evening. It turned out an inattentive rep from the Academy’s accounting firm gave out the wrong envelope to presenters Warren Beatty 79, and Faye Dunaway, 76. The mistake was quickly corrected and Moonlight was then announced to be the real winner. Sorry Donald, the “sad” ending had nothing to do with any hatred towards you and everything to do with plain old human error.

